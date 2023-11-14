Home Nation

Man posing as Army officer attempts to rape schoolgirl in J-K's Samba, held 

The accused has been identified as Sham Lal from the Ramgarh area in the district, they said.

Published: 14th November 2023 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Minor, rape, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAMMU: A man has been arrested for allegedly posing as an Army officer and attempting to rape a class 12 student in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Sham Lal from the Ramgarh area in the district, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the girl, Lal posed as an Army Colonel and brought the girl and her brother, a class 10 student, of Udhampur district to Vijaypur by giving them false assurance of getting them enrolled in NCC and subsequently getting them recruited in belt force, they said.

He also checked their running stamina along Vijaypur-Ramgarh road and at midnight, attempted to commit rape on the girl who approached police for help, they said.

An FIR was registered and police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape attempt arrested Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp