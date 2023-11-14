PM: Congress making false promises to win elections

By Express News Service

RAIPUR/BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that the countdown of the Congress had begun, accusing it of making false promises to secure votes in poll-bound Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the BJP’s public rally in Mungeli district, about 120 km from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, he said the first phase of polling indicated that Chhattisgarh would soon be Congress-free. Addressing another poll rally in Barwani district of south-western MP, the PM accused the Congress of making false promises to return to power. “Congress can even promise to build a palace of gold in MP on coming to power, but once in power, they will say that the promised palace will be built only after gold is generated from potato.”

He sought to warn the first-time voters, saying the youths should understand what has happened in those states where Congress has returned to power by promising lollipops. He also accused the Congress of neglecting the interests of tribals. “It’s the BJP that has rendered social justice to tribals across the country. On Wednesday, I will be in the village of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Jharkhand, from where a major scheme for tribals will be launched,” said the PM.

He sought to remind the voters of a tailor’s murder by radical elements. “Look what all has happened in Rajasthan in the last five years. No one had ever imagined hearing the slogan ‘Ser tan se juda,’ but it all happened on camera in Rajasthan. Not only do we have to save the land of bravehearts, Rajasthan, but also prevent Madhya Pradesh from being pushed into destructive Congress rule,” Modi said.

In Chhattisgar’s Mungeli, the PM stated that the Congress government betrayed the trust of the people. “The party has now accepted its defeat by declaring false promises,” he said. The Prime Minister held the Congress accountable for the existing poverty in the country.

Targeting the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev betting scam on alleged payment of Rs 508 crore by the app promoters, he said there is even an audio file that suggests the corrupt practices adopted (by Congress) in ticket allocation for the party candidates for contesting the elections in the state.

‘Cong neglected tribals’

The PM sought to warn the first-time voters, saying the youths should understand what has happened in those states where Congress has returned to power by promising lollipops.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAIPUR/BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that the countdown of the Congress had begun, accusing it of making false promises to secure votes in poll-bound Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the BJP’s public rally in Mungeli district, about 120 km from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, he said the first phase of polling indicated that Chhattisgarh would soon be Congress-free. Addressing another poll rally in Barwani district of south-western MP, the PM accused the Congress of making false promises to return to power. “Congress can even promise to build a palace of gold in MP on coming to power, but once in power, they will say that the promised palace will be built only after gold is generated from potato.” He sought to warn the first-time voters, saying the youths should understand what has happened in those states where Congress has returned to power by promising lollipops. He also accused the Congress of neglecting the interests of tribals. “It’s the BJP that has rendered social justice to tribals across the country. On Wednesday, I will be in the village of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Jharkhand, from where a major scheme for tribals will be launched,” said the PM.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He sought to remind the voters of a tailor’s murder by radical elements. “Look what all has happened in Rajasthan in the last five years. No one had ever imagined hearing the slogan ‘Ser tan se juda,’ but it all happened on camera in Rajasthan. Not only do we have to save the land of bravehearts, Rajasthan, but also prevent Madhya Pradesh from being pushed into destructive Congress rule,” Modi said. In Chhattisgar’s Mungeli, the PM stated that the Congress government betrayed the trust of the people. “The party has now accepted its defeat by declaring false promises,” he said. The Prime Minister held the Congress accountable for the existing poverty in the country. Targeting the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev betting scam on alleged payment of Rs 508 crore by the app promoters, he said there is even an audio file that suggests the corrupt practices adopted (by Congress) in ticket allocation for the party candidates for contesting the elections in the state. ‘Cong neglected tribals’ The PM sought to warn the first-time voters, saying the youths should understand what has happened in those states where Congress has returned to power by promising lollipops. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp