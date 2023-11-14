‘Ram darbar’ most coveted item among PM mementos

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the fifth edition of online auction of the mementos that were gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inching towards its finale, a wooden sculpture depicting Ram Darbar, a pair of statues of Lord Laxmi Narayan Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini, and a souvenir of Jerusalem city made of silver have emerged as the most coveted articles.

Initially, the statues of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini were on top in the ‘most participated auctions’ category on the bidding portal. However, by 5 pm on Monday, the Ram Darbar — ensemble of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman — got the maximum bids, with 102 bidders showing interest in buying the souvenir. The highest price quoted was Rs 2.35 lakh against the base price of Rs 55,100. The Ram Darbar statue was gifted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Deepotsav in Ayodhya last year.

According to the auction portal https://pmmementos.gov.in, 93 people have bid to grab the statues of Lord Laxmi Narayan Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini. The highest quoted price was Rs 28,000 while the base price was Rs 7,000. The Jerusalem souvenir with a base price of Rs 3,300 has invited 92 offers with the highest bid being Rs 54,300. The month-long auction was launched on October 2 and was extended till November 15.

The two other most sought after souvenirs was a sword with a lion-headed hilt, floral-leaf motifs, and red velvet sheath, as well as dotted sculpture of Cheetah. Both have got 74 proposals. The reserved price for the sword from Sirohi was Rs 7,000 and the highest price quoted so far for this is Rs 28,200. The metallic cheetah in motion has got a maximum bid of Rs 22,000 against the base price of Rs 1,200.

One of the featured articles having the highest reserve price — a painting of Varanasi ghat titled ‘A tribute to the timeless charm of the city’ by noted artist Paresh Maity — had seven bids quoted till Monday. The base price of the painting was Rs 64.80 lakh, while the best price offered was Rs 74.50 lakh.

