Home Nation

Several flats in Thane building gutted in fire triggered by ' diya', no injuries reported 

A 'diya' (earthen lamp) was lighted on a table for a puja in the apartment. A cloth placed on the table caught fire from the lamp and the blaze spread to the entire house, officials said. 

Published: 14th November 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Fire accident

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

THANE: A fire destroyed a flat located on the 18th floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

No person was injured in the fire which broke out at around 2.15 am on Monday in the flat located in the 22-storey building at Kashigaon in the Mira Road area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A 'diya' (earthen lamp) was lighted on a table for a puja in the apartment. A cloth placed on the table caught fire from the lamp and the blaze spread to the entire house, he said.

The flat occupants rushed out to safety. The official said the house was destroyed.

The fire spread to the 21st floor and also destroyed parts of some flats on the upper floors and various materials including wiring, wooden cupboards and doors, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen rushed to the spot with six fire engines and put out the blaze by 4.35 am, the official said. 

Investigations are underway. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane Fire accident Diya Diwali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp