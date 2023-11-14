Shivraj believes in television, I believe in vision: Kamal Nath

By Express News Service

A veteran of many political battles in his career spanning more than four decades, Kamal Nath is credited with the Congress’ success in Madhya Pradesh within six months of being made the state party president in 2018. As the party’s CM-face, Kamal Nath tells Anuraag Singh that he is confident of returning to power with a massive majority this time. Excerpts:

What’s the biggest issue in this election?

Misgovernance during the 18-year rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The BJP government has made MP synonymous with corruption (‘50% Commission Raj’) and atrocities against women, tribals and Dalits have gone up. The farmers aren’t getting prices for their produce, youths aren’t getting employment, and women are unsure about their safety — these are the hallmarks of the Shivraj government.

Will there be any impact of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s absence on the poll outcome in the Gwalior-Chambal region?

It will have a major impact. The Congress will romp home with so many seats, which it has never won. Our performance in 2022 urban local body polls, particularly the manner in which the Congress won the Gwalior mayor polls after 58 years, was an indicator of what is going to happen in the region in the polls.

Congress’ Vachan Patra (manifesto) is yet to reach every part of the state. Why is it so?

Every family in the state knows the promises made by us in our Vachan Patra. Shivraj Ji believes in television while I believe in vision. When in power, the Congress will raise MSP on wheat to Rs 2,600 per quintal and paddy’s MSP to Rs 2,500/quintal. Old pension scheme will be restored for government employees, OBCs will get 27% reservation, vacancies for 2 lakh posts will be filled, every family will get Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover, while women will get Rs 1,500 monthly and LPG cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500. Also, electricity bills up to 100 units power consumption will be zero, while consumers will have to pay half for consumption of up to 200 units.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seems more active than her brother Rahul Gandhi to counter BJP government’s Ladli Behna Scheme?

Such comparisons are irrelevant. Actually, the BJP and Shivraj Ji remembered the ‘Behnas’ (sisters) after 18 years, only after the Congress gave the guarantee of `1,500 per month and `500 LPG cooking gas cylinder under its Nari Samman Yojana.

Which segment is Congress focusing on?

The Congress follows the policy of taking all sections along. We’re focusing on enhancing employment for youths, resuming old pensions for employees, Nari Samman to ensure freedom from price rise and safety-security for women, social justice and security for Dalits, tribals, backwards and minorities.

With a mounting burden of borrowings, how will the promises made in the Congress manifesto be fulfilled?

A similar question was asked by journalists in 2018, but everyone saw that loans of 27 lakh farmers were waived during our short stint, a fact which has also been acknowledged by the Shivraj government in the Vidhan Sabha. The real question lies on what one’s priority is. The Shivraj government isn’t borrowing for the welfare of youths, women and farmers. It actually borrows for breeding commission and scams, whose proceeds are shared among BJP workers. Once the loot of government exchequer by the BJP government is stopped, there won’t be a dearth of money for welfare schemes.

Is the Congress fighting the polls on the plank of soft Hindutva?

All I know is that religion isn’t the subject of publicity; it’s a thought and conduct. Had I believed in publicity in the name of religion, wouldn’t I have been advertising for the 101-ft Hanuman statue built by me in Chhindwara 15 years ago?

Congress has been alleging 50% commission corruption in MP. But why hasn’t the issue reached rural areas?

Corruption has been most rampant in villages. Every citizen of MP has either fallen prey to corruption or is witness to it. Wherever I go and whoever I meet, I hear people complaining about uncontrolled corruption.

Why are the polls centred around Kamal Nath only?

All Congress leaders are there in the poll battlefield. The seven yatras, which were taken out by the Congress across the state, had seven senior leaders leading them, irrespective of the fact that I had flagged them off. Some people often tell me that though the BJP hasn’t declared its CM face in MP after over 18 years in power, the general perception is that this election is ‘Kamal Nath vs Shivraj’.

