Sops in plenty as Congress, BJP in race to placate women voters in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Both the Congress and the BJP are locked in direct contest, with their proposed women-specific schemes that offer annual financial assistance, vying for the support of the women voters, who outnumber male electorates in Chhattisgarh.

With an eye on the role played by the women in the polls, the BJP in its manifesto released by home minister Amit Shah ahead of the first phase polling declared to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000/month to all married women under ‘Mahtari Vandan’ scheme.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in an attempt to weaken the appeal of the BJP’s plan, took the occasion of Diwali to make an opportune announcement declaring to give Rs 15,000 annually (Rs 3,000 more than the BJP) under its ‘Griha Laxmi’ yojana in response to the BJP’s ‘Mahtari Vandan’ scheme.

“We have already planned to announce ‘Griha Laxmi’ yojana for women on auspicious day of Laxmi puja (Diwali festive occasion) to be launched after the Congress retains power in the state. Our party was prepared for the scheme, if the BJP got appalled over such move, what can I do”, said Baghel.

The BJP has strongly reacted. “Congress seems agitated over the response and wide acceptance expressed by women on the BJP’s proposed ‘Mahtari Vandan’ scheme. It clearly indicates the Congress has accepted that it’s not going to win the elections and is taking whatever steps to counter our vision”, asserted Raman Singh, former CM and BJP national vice-president.

Congress says the government will conduct a survey for the scheme, the women from every segment of the society will be incorporated and they will get amount directly into their bank account every month. In Chhattisgarh, there are 1.02 crore women voters and 1.01 crore male electorates. Experts said women outnumbering men in as many as 57 assembly constituencies (out of 90 seats) will have a significant impact on voter turnout. The state also has an impressive sex ratio (females per 1,000 males) at 991 compared to national 943 as per 2011 census.

