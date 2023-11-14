Sunak sacks Suella, ex-PM joins cabinet

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed as the new foreign secretary, replacing James Cleverly who has been made the new home secretary as the incumbent Suella Braverman was sacked for her controversial media article.

Cameron’s appointment comes as a surprise as he has not been in active politics since he stepped down as UK’s prime minister in 2016 after losing the Brexit vote, having campaigned for the UK to remain in the European Union.

India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to the UK, met the new foreign secretary on Monday and held a discussion on “realising the full potential of our strategic partnership”.

UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had to rejig his cabinet and sack Suella Braverman after she wrote an article accusing the police of being soft in its treatment of protesters at pro-Palestinian demonstrations who engage in aggression and break the law. She also said that the organisers of the protest had links to terrorist groups, including Hamas and called the protesters ‘hate marchers’.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed as the new foreign secretary, replacing James Cleverly who has been made the new home secretary as the incumbent Suella Braverman was sacked for her controversial media article. Cameron’s appointment comes as a surprise as he has not been in active politics since he stepped down as UK’s prime minister in 2016 after losing the Brexit vote, having campaigned for the UK to remain in the European Union. India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to the UK, met the new foreign secretary on Monday and held a discussion on “realising the full potential of our strategic partnership”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had to rejig his cabinet and sack Suella Braverman after she wrote an article accusing the police of being soft in its treatment of protesters at pro-Palestinian demonstrations who engage in aggression and break the law. She also said that the organisers of the protest had links to terrorist groups, including Hamas and called the protesters ‘hate marchers’. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp