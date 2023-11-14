Home Nation

UP road accident: six die after car collided with truck in Muzaffarnagar 

Their car met with an accident due to a collision with a truck on NH 58. When the mishap occurred, the victims were on their way to Haridwar from Delhi.

Published: 14th November 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR:  Six people were killed when their car collided with a truck at Rampurtiraha on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway early Tuesday, a police official said.

Circle officer (Sadar) Vinay Gautam told PTI that the accident took place when the victims, who hailed from Shahdara in Delhi and Meerut, were on their way to Haridwar.

Those killed have been identified as Kunal (23), Shivam Tyagi (22), Paras Sharma (18), Dheeraj (22) and Vishal (20), all from Delhi, and Meerut resident Aman (22), police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said, adding that the family members of the victims have been informed about the accident.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, which has been seized by the police, he said.

