1K ‘One Station One Product’ outlets to help artisans

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railway has established more than a thousand outlets in railway stations across the nation under its ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) initiative. The scheme is aimed at providing a platform for skilled artisans to sell their indigenous products.

Launched on May 20, 2022 as a 15-day pilot project, the OSOP scheme, according to the Ministry of Railways, has significantly expanded opportunities for skilled artisans. As of November 9, 2023, there are 1,134 operational OSOP outlets at 1,037 stations spanning 27 states. Tamil Nadu leads with 146 OSOP outlets, followed by West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh with 123 and 112 outlets, respectively.

The OSOP outlets, a first-of-their-kind, are uniquely designed with a distinctive look, feel and logo — developed by the National Institute of Design-Ahmedabad, and provided to them at the railway stations by Indian Railways. These outlets aim to increase visibility for indigenous products and benefit local craftsmen.

The scheme is gaining momentum rapidly, with the goal of featuring outlets at almost all stations to showcase local indigenous products. As of November 9, the scheme has provided opportunities to 39,847 direct beneficiaries, with an additional five indirect beneficiaries for each allotment, bringing the total to 1,43,232 beneficiaries. Total sales under the scheme have reached `49.58 crore, as per an official statement.

Announced in the Union Budget 2022-23, the OSOP scheme aims to provide livelihood opportunities through skill development to local artisans, potters, weavers and craftsmen. Railways allots the outlets at its stations through a tendering process. The scheme’s outreach measures include advertising, social media, public announcements, press notifications and personal visits to artisans.

The products at these outlets range from artifacts and handicrafts to textiles and traditional appliances, indigenous to the region and are crafted by local artisans or tribals. They also include locally made or grown food products in processed or semi-processed forms.

