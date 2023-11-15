After outrage over peeing incident, Sidhi tribals as vulnerable as ever

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

SIDHI (MADHYA PRADESH) : A video showing an alleged BJP member Pravesh Shukla peeing on tribal man Dashmath Rawat went viral on July 4, causing a national outrage. Leaders from Opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati attacked the BJP, even as the third-time sitting BJP MLA from Sidhi seat Kedarnath Shukla said that the man in the video, was not related to him or his party.

While the accused seen in the video was arrested the same night and slapped with the National Security Act (NSA), CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hosted the tribal man at the CM’s residence in Bhopal on July 6. Washing Dashmath’s feet with water, the CM dubbed Dashmath as his Sudama and promised to stay in touch with him and family.

While Congress carried out an Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra across the poll-bound state to narrate the rising crimes against tribals in MP, the BJP in a damage control exercise denied ticket to three-time MLA from Sidhi seat, Kedarnath Shukla, in September. Four months after the video, this seems to be anything but a poll issue for people, including tribals in the same Sidhi district from where the 2019 video had originated.

“I am not aware of the incident,” said young tribal woman Mala Rawat, waiting for a bus in Sidhi town to travel to her native Shikarganj village, around 10 km from Dashmath Rawat’s Kubri Karaundi village in Sidhi assembly constituency. In the adjoining Dhauhani-ST seat (where around 80% voters hail from Gond, Baiga and Kol tribes), middle-aged tribal dancer Kirankali Ghasi from Bakwa village was also asked about the urination episode. She said, “It happened a long time back. We have got nothing to do with it.”

Two young Gond tribals, Mahendra and Baburam Marawi from Churhat assembly constituency of Sidhi district said, “We don’t know much about the episode, all we know is that the video resulted in denial of BJP ticket to the veteran Brahmin leader Kedarnath Shukla.” A young forest department personnel K Shrivast said, “Three months back I went with my sister to Gaya in Bihar and when I told the local residents that I was from Sidhi, they correlated it with the urination incident.”

