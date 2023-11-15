Chhattisgarh polls: Baghels locked in battle of prestige

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

PATNA(CHHATTISGARH) : It is perhaps the most keenly watched battle in Chhattisgarh polls: Patan in Durg district, about 40 km from state capital Raipur. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his nephew Vijay Baghel, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Durg, are locked in the battle of prestige. The two contested against each other thrice in 2003, 2008 and 2013. Vijay defeated Bhupesh only once in 2008.

The election has turned even more engrossing with the eleventh hour entry of Amit Jogi, president of the regional outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J). Days after Diwali, the constituency eagerly awaits the ‘festival of democracy’ on November 17, the second phase of polling in the state. Over 75 percent of the population is dependent upon agriculture for its livelihood.

The topic of discussion among Patan people, who predominantly belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is the poll pledges of Congress and BJP. But they avoid taking sides when asked about their party choice. Yet they agree on one thing: the actual contest is between Bhupesh and Vijay.

The voters’ reticence is because of the regard they have for both contestants; one is the Chief Minister while the other represents them in Parliament. Vijay was the BJP manifesto committee chief and predicts that the contest is going to be gripping.

The Congress is fighting the polls under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel who is crisscrossing various constituencies and manages to take some time out for his assembly segment. Brushing aside the delayed entry of Jogi into the poll fray, the chief minister said, “How can a remote-controlled candidate (Amit) be a challenge for me? He will be inconsequential.”

The Sahus and Kurmis comprise the bulk of the Other Backward Classes. A local Kurmi leader community said Vijay Baghel, even if he wins and the BJP forms the government, may not be the CM candidate. “However, choosing Bhupesh Baghel means voting for the Chief Minister candidate,” he said. The Baghels belong to the Kurmi community. If the Kurmi votes are divided, then all will depend on the choice or mood of the Sahu community.

Patan has always witnessed a direct contest between Congress and BJP with regional parties nowhere in the picture. This time with the presence of Amit Jogi, an opinion is gaining ground that he might cut into the traditional votes of the Scheduled Caste and tribals of the Congress, but will not have any profound impact. “He can only minimise the victory margin,” says HK Sahu, a local businessman.

Patan has mostly registered good turnouts of voters in elections: 82.93% (2018), 83.2% (2013) and 79% in 2008. As harvesting of paddy is underway, most people are seen engaged in their fields. The voters are happier calling the Chief Minister as Bhupesh Baghel rather than the catchphrase attached to him: ‘Bhupesh hai to bharosa hai’ (trust Bhupesh) or ‘Kakka Jinda Hai’ (the elder one is spirited and alive).

Poll pledges of Congress and BJP

The topic of discussion among Patan people, who predominantly belong to the OBCs is the poll pledges of Congress and BJP. But they avoid taking sides when asked about their party choice. Yet they agree on one thing: the actual contest is between Bhupesh and Vijay.

Watch out

Constituency name: Patan (Durg district)

Poll date: Nov 17 in 2nd phase

Voters’ occupation: Most depend on agriculture

Voters’ caste profile: Most are OBCs

Key contestants: Bhupesh Baghel (Cong CM), Vijay Baghel (BJP MP)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATNA(CHHATTISGARH) : It is perhaps the most keenly watched battle in Chhattisgarh polls: Patan in Durg district, about 40 km from state capital Raipur. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his nephew Vijay Baghel, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Durg, are locked in the battle of prestige. The two contested against each other thrice in 2003, 2008 and 2013. Vijay defeated Bhupesh only once in 2008. The election has turned even more engrossing with the eleventh hour entry of Amit Jogi, president of the regional outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J). Days after Diwali, the constituency eagerly awaits the ‘festival of democracy’ on November 17, the second phase of polling in the state. Over 75 percent of the population is dependent upon agriculture for its livelihood. The topic of discussion among Patan people, who predominantly belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is the poll pledges of Congress and BJP. But they avoid taking sides when asked about their party choice. Yet they agree on one thing: the actual contest is between Bhupesh and Vijay.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The voters’ reticence is because of the regard they have for both contestants; one is the Chief Minister while the other represents them in Parliament. Vijay was the BJP manifesto committee chief and predicts that the contest is going to be gripping. The Congress is fighting the polls under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel who is crisscrossing various constituencies and manages to take some time out for his assembly segment. Brushing aside the delayed entry of Jogi into the poll fray, the chief minister said, “How can a remote-controlled candidate (Amit) be a challenge for me? He will be inconsequential.” The Sahus and Kurmis comprise the bulk of the Other Backward Classes. A local Kurmi leader community said Vijay Baghel, even if he wins and the BJP forms the government, may not be the CM candidate. “However, choosing Bhupesh Baghel means voting for the Chief Minister candidate,” he said. The Baghels belong to the Kurmi community. If the Kurmi votes are divided, then all will depend on the choice or mood of the Sahu community. Patan has always witnessed a direct contest between Congress and BJP with regional parties nowhere in the picture. This time with the presence of Amit Jogi, an opinion is gaining ground that he might cut into the traditional votes of the Scheduled Caste and tribals of the Congress, but will not have any profound impact. “He can only minimise the victory margin,” says HK Sahu, a local businessman. Patan has mostly registered good turnouts of voters in elections: 82.93% (2018), 83.2% (2013) and 79% in 2008. As harvesting of paddy is underway, most people are seen engaged in their fields. The voters are happier calling the Chief Minister as Bhupesh Baghel rather than the catchphrase attached to him: ‘Bhupesh hai to bharosa hai’ (trust Bhupesh) or ‘Kakka Jinda Hai’ (the elder one is spirited and alive). Poll pledges of Congress and BJP The topic of discussion among Patan people, who predominantly belong to the OBCs is the poll pledges of Congress and BJP. But they avoid taking sides when asked about their party choice. Yet they agree on one thing: the actual contest is between Bhupesh and Vijay. Watch out Constituency name: Patan (Durg district) Poll date: Nov 17 in 2nd phase Voters’ occupation: Most depend on agriculture Voters’ caste profile: Most are OBCs Key contestants: Bhupesh Baghel (Cong CM), Vijay Baghel (BJP MP) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp