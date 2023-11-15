Freedom fighter and centenarian CPM leader N Sankaraiah passes away

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Freedom fighter and centenarian leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), N Sankaraiah (102) passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for fever and cold for the past two days.

CPM sources said Sankaraiah's mortal remains are being taken to his residence in Chromepet and after public homage, his body will be kept for homage at the CPM headquarters here. Sankaraiah is survived by two sons and one daughter.

Condoling the demise of the veteran leader, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that state honours would be accorded to the mortal remains of Sankaraiah, during the final rites.

Just after the news about Sankaraiah's demise came, Chief Minister MK Stalin accompanied by senior ministers visited the private hospital where the leader's body was kept and paid his last respects.

CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan, in a statement here, said, that Sankaraiah's final rites will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the presence of national leaders of the CPM. CPM flags will be flown at half-mast for a week to mourn the demise of Sankaraiah and all party-related engagements will be cancelled during this period.

Sankaraiah was born on July 15, 1922, in Tirunelveli district one of the founding members of the CPM and was drawn towards the communist ideals at a very young age. Sankaraiah had served as a legislator in the Tamil Nadu Assembly thrice in 1967, 1977, and 1980. Sankaraiah spent nearly eight years in prison during the freedom struggle. He was released on August 14, 1947, a day before India was freed from the British Raj.

The DMK government honoured Sankaraiah with the Thagaisal Thamizhar (Distinguished Tamil Personality) Award in 2021.

Recently, the state government decided to honour the centenarian freedom fighter with an honorary doctorate from Madurai Kamaraj University. However, Governor RN Ravi has not given his approval for this to date. State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy boycotted convocations of Madurai Kamaraj University and Tamil Nadu Open University recently to register his protest.

