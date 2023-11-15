Heavy rain likely in Odisha and Bengal; Paddy farmers alerted

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has observed that a Low Pressure Area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal would cause intense rainfall in coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal in a couple of days. The Met department has advised farmers of these regions to harvest paddy and delay potato plantation.

The ‘Low Pressure Area’ has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 14, which is likely to move west-northwest and intensify into a ‘Depression’ over west-central Bay of Bengal on November 15. It would further intensify into a ‘Deep Depression’ over west-central Bay of Bengal, off Andhra Pradesh coast, on November 16. Further from there, it would re-curve in the north-northeast direction and reach northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha coast, on November 17.

The IMD predicts squally wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph (kilometre per hour) gusting to 60 kmph on November 16. This is likely to increase in the following 24 hours. It has also issued yellow and orange alerts, signifying 70-200 mm rainfall in the nearby coastal districts of West Bengal.

Besides the current low pressure area, there is another upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka, extending up to middle-tropospheric levels. Also, a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the above Low Pressure Area up to lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these, the Odisha and West Bengal coasts will experience heavy rainfall between November 16 and 18. This may impact paddy crops in the region.

The IMD has advised farmers to harvest the paddy, if not done yet. It is advised to be done before November 16 in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and East Burdwan of West Bengal.

The IMD has also asked farmers not to plant potatoes or delay it for a few days. Those farmers who have already planted potatoes were advised to drain out excess water from the fields and avoid using fertilizers and pesticides, as they may be washed out. Fishermen along West Bengal, Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar coasts have been advised not to venture into the sea, as the sea conditions would be rough to very rough, the Met department said.

Rain trail

Nov 14, 2023 A Low Pressure Area has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Nov 15, 2023 Likely to move west-northwest and intensify into a Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal

Nov 16, 2023 May further intensify into a Deep Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal, off Andhra Pradesh coast

Nov 17, 2023 May re-curve towards north-northeast and reach northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha coast

