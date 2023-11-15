Home Nation

Kiren Rijiju to represent India at swearing-in of Maldives President Muizzu

Muizzu, the pro-China president-elect of Maldives, defeated incumbent president Ibrahim Solih on September 30, winning marginally by nearly 54 percent of the votes.

Published: 15th November 2023 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Maldives’ newly elected President Mohammed Muizzu | AFP

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju will represent India at the swearing-in of the new President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu on November 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be occupied with the Voice of Global South Summit, which is taking place on November 17.

"At the invitation of the President-elect of Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju will visit Maldives from 16-18 November 2023 to represent India at the inaugural ceremony of the presidency," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Muizzu, the pro-China president-elect of Maldives, defeated incumbent president Ibrahim Solih on September 30, winning marginally by nearly 54 percent of the votes.

"Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’," the MEA said.

This high level ministerial representation from India at the inaugural ceremony underscores India’s commitment to further deepen the substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries, MEA added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended President Solih’s swearing-in ceremony on November 17, 2018.

Solih and his party, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), held a firm ‘India first’ policy and the election was considered to be a referendum on Maldives’ foreign policy orientation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maldives Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp