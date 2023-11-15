Home Nation

Moorkhon ke Sardar jibe at Rahul

“I wonder what foreign glasses they are wearing that they are unable to see the country’s achievement,” Modi said, without directly naming Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 15th November 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Indore, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: LAUNCHING a broadside against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remark that Indians are using made-in-China mobile phones, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dubbed him Moorkhon ke Sardar (chief of idiots).

Addressing a public rally at Betul in Madhya Pradesh for the November 17 assembly polls, Modi said India now exports mobile phones worth Rs 1 lakh crore, adding that Congress leaders have a peculiar disease that they are unable to see the country’s progress. “I wonder what foreign glasses they are wearing that they are unable to see the country’s achievement,” Modi said, without directly naming Rahul Gandhi.

During the Congress rule, mobile phones worth about Rs 20,000 crore were manufactured in India, Modi said. That figure has now crossed Rs 3.5 lakh crore, out of which Rs 1 lakh crore worth devices are exported, he added.

Modi was responding to Rahul’s comment made on Monday that his party would make India truly a manufacturing hub. “Behind your mobile phone’s back you’ll find ‘Made in China’ written there. We want to see the Made in Madhya Pradesh tag,” Rahul had said.

