Home Nation

NCP leader Jayant Patil diagnosed with dengue

Patil, who is the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction headed by Sharad Pawar, took to X on Tuesday to share that he was down with the viral disease.

Published: 15th November 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil has said that he has tested positive for dengue and has been advised rest.

Patil, who is the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction headed by Sharad Pawar, took to X on Tuesday to share that he was down with the viral disease.

Patil said he had a fever since Monday and went for a test (for dengue) on medical advice.

“The test was positive.

I will be back to my daily routine after resting for a few days,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too was diagnosed with dengue recently.

He broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded party and joined the BJP-led NDA in July to become a part of the state government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayant Patil NCP dengue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp