Push to probe Tomar son’s viral video

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Vidisha, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of pulling down the 15-month-old Congress government in MP in March 2020.

Addressing poll rallies in Vidisha and Tikamgarh districts, Gandhi also flagged the viral videos of Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Singh Tomar, in which the latter is seen discussing with an unknown person transactions running up to Rs 500 crore. “When will the PM ask the ED, CBI and other agencies to act in the matter?” he asked. 

Later, the Congress shared with the media the video clip of a man identified as Canada-based businessman Jagmandeep Singh, who is said to be the same man with whom Tomar’s son was seen discussing financial transactions in the viral videos.

Minister Tomar rejected the allegations. Taking to social media platform X, he said: “A forged video about my son has been circulated in social media... This is part of a well-planned conspiracy by the opposition to mislead people at the time of elections.” 

