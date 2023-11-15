Home Nation

Rahul, Smriti rush Diwali gifts to home turf Amethi

Smriti Irani embarked on the gift distribution spree for Shardiya Navratri by sending gift packets with her photo. They contain fruits and other items for performing rituals.

Published: 15th November 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With 2024 election inching closer, Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani is on a mission to impress her electorate by distributing Diwali gifts to her voters. Senior Congress leader and three-time former Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi has re-emerged on the horizon of his bastion by resorting to the same tactic of Diwali gift distribution. However, Congress is yet to come clear on Rahul’s candidature from Amethi in 2024. 

Smriti Irani embarked on the gift distribution spree for Shardiya Navratri by sending gift packets with her photo. They contain fruits and other items for performing rituals. As per the local sources, the BJP MP from Amethi has sent mobile phones, sarees, sweets and wall clocks, among other items and Rahul Gandhi is believed to have parcelled pants, shirts and sweets for distribution among Amethi residents.

Claiming that there was nothing new in Smriti’s gesture as she had been standing with the residents of her constituency through thick and thin for  the last five years, the local BJP leaders said that Irani had been carrying out the exercise of reaching out to her people a fortnight ahead of Diwali. 

Meanwhile, the district Congress leadership confirmed that the gifts sent by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi were distributed among around 5,000 people. Party’s Amethi district chief Pradeep Singhal said  that Rahul had always been sending gifts for party men in his bastion but this time he has expanded his reach as people of Amethi were like his extended family. 

