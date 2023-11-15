Raj Cong chief faces tough task in Jat citadel of Shekhawati region

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress chief GS Dotasra is locked in a battle of survival in his Lakshmangarh constituency. Though he is a three-time MLA and has been the state Congress chief since Sachin Pilot was removed after his revolt in 2020, Dotasra is facing a tough time against Subhash Maharia, a Congress rebel who joined the BJP recently. In a disturbing sign, Dotasra was heckled by a crowd shouting ‘Modi-Modi’ on a visit to a local temple.

The Lakshmangarh assembly seat in Sikar district is a key battle in the Jat-dominated Shekhawati region as both the candidates are from the powerful community, which has a decisive impact on nearly 40 seats of the state. This constituency is considered one of the most fiercely contested seats in the state, where Dotasara has been victorious in the last three consecutive elections.

What makes this contest particularly interesting is that Dotasra and Maharia are facing each other in the electoral arena after a gap of 10 years. In the 2013 elections, Dotasra and Maharia were pitted against each other, but Dotasra emerged victorious by a margin of over 10,000 votes. Dotasra has a political career spanning three consecutive terms as an MLA.

On the other hand, Maharia, a farmer, social worker and industrialist, brings over 25 years of political experience to the table, having served as an MP for three consecutive terms on the BJP ticket. The BJP has strategically positioned Maharia as a strong contender, particularly with his recent return to the party. His political history includes serving as a Union minister of state for rural development and as a national vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha. Congress has historically dominated the Lakshmangarh seat. Except in 2013, the seat has remained with Congress from 1990 to 2018.

Vital stats: Sikar district

Demography: Jat-dominated Shekhawati region

Community influence: In at least 40 seats

Contestants: GS Dotasra (Congress), Subhash Maharia (BJP)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress chief GS Dotasra is locked in a battle of survival in his Lakshmangarh constituency. Though he is a three-time MLA and has been the state Congress chief since Sachin Pilot was removed after his revolt in 2020, Dotasra is facing a tough time against Subhash Maharia, a Congress rebel who joined the BJP recently. In a disturbing sign, Dotasra was heckled by a crowd shouting ‘Modi-Modi’ on a visit to a local temple. The Lakshmangarh assembly seat in Sikar district is a key battle in the Jat-dominated Shekhawati region as both the candidates are from the powerful community, which has a decisive impact on nearly 40 seats of the state. This constituency is considered one of the most fiercely contested seats in the state, where Dotasara has been victorious in the last three consecutive elections. What makes this contest particularly interesting is that Dotasra and Maharia are facing each other in the electoral arena after a gap of 10 years. In the 2013 elections, Dotasra and Maharia were pitted against each other, but Dotasra emerged victorious by a margin of over 10,000 votes. Dotasra has a political career spanning three consecutive terms as an MLA.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the other hand, Maharia, a farmer, social worker and industrialist, brings over 25 years of political experience to the table, having served as an MP for three consecutive terms on the BJP ticket. The BJP has strategically positioned Maharia as a strong contender, particularly with his recent return to the party. His political history includes serving as a Union minister of state for rural development and as a national vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha. Congress has historically dominated the Lakshmangarh seat. Except in 2013, the seat has remained with Congress from 1990 to 2018. Vital stats: Sikar district Demography: Jat-dominated Shekhawati region Community influence: In at least 40 seats Contestants: GS Dotasra (Congress), Subhash Maharia (BJP) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp