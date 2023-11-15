Well-marked low pressure over Bay of Bengal develops into depression

By PTI

AMARAVATI: A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal sea moved westwards and concentrated into a depression on Wednesday, a Meteorological Department official here said.

In the wake of this weather system, the Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The low pressure weather system from the west-central and adjoining east-central areas of the Bay of Bengal moved west and northwestwards around 8.30 am on Wednesday to develop into the depression.

The depression is currently centred about 510 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 650 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 790 km south of Digha (West Bengal), the official said in a press release.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather system is likely to move northwestwards initially and further north to northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast by Thursday morning.

Further, the weather system has been forecast to recurve towards the northeast direction and hover over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast by Friday morning.

Moreover, the weather system is expected to lay centred off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts on Saturday morning.

Incidentally, the upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka lay over north Sri Lanka and its vicinity around 8:30 am on Wednesday, which is extending up to the middle tropospheric levels.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department noted that a trough was running from the cyclonic circulation over north Sri Lanka and its vicinity to the cyclonic circulation associated with the depression over west-central Bay of Bengal around 8:30 am on Wednesday.

This trough extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level while the lower tropospheric northeasterly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Under the influence of the weather system, the Meteorological Department forecast that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

