2 accused of opening fire at former Army man lynched

PATNA: Two persons were lynched while another person is struggling for his life after being brutally assaulted by an irate mob in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Wednesday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The incident took place around 10 am at Kalyani village under Suryapura police station in Rohtas district, when they were fleeing allegedly after shooting a retired Army personnel and former Mukhiya contestant Bijendra Singh.

The local residents, who were witness to the daylight firing, chased the three assailants and “brutally assaulted them”, leading to instant death of the two. The third assailant was rushed to the Bikramganj hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Rohtas superintendent of police Vineet Kumar said the police rushed to the spot on receiving information about the murderous attack on Bijendra Singh by three motorbike-borne criminals. The police officer said two of the three assailants were lynched by the mob.

The third assailant is battling for his life in sub-divisional hospital at Bikramganj. The reason behind the killing of retired soldier is yet to be ascertained. Sub-divisional police officer Kumar Sanjay said that a special team has been set up to solve the mystery behind the murder of the retired Army personnel and subsequent incident of mob lynching that claimed the lives of two persons.

Singh had unsuccessfully contested panchayat election in 2016. A police team is camping at the site in the wake of tension prevailing in the area following the murder of the retired soldier. Further investigations are underway, police added.



