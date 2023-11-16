BJP raises Ram temple pitch on last day of MP campaign

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Barely two months before the opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the BJP is turning it into a poll issue in Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Smriti Irani raised the issue on Wednesday at different election rallies on the last day of campaigning for the November 17 assembly polls in MP.

Addressing election rallies in Berasia (Bhopal), Ashok Nagar and Panna districts, Adityanath questioned, “Was the Ram temple at Ayodhya possible in Congress rule? We always said ‘Ramlala, we’ll come and build the temple in Ayodhya’.”

“Congress leaders ridiculed us saying we only raise slogans. Then we responded by saying ‘Ramlala, we’ll come, remove the structure and construct the temple also’. Then Congress leaders started asking the date of temple construction, but now they know that the dates too have been finalised.”

He appealed to people to vote for BJP candidates to enable them to take the people of their constituency for the opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also raised the issues of temple corridors constructed by the “double-engine” governments in Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor) and Ujjain (Mahakal Lok temple corridor).

Addressing rallies in Jabalpur and Balaghat districts, Irani also raised the same issue. “The Congress-led UPA government, during its rule, had submitted before the Supreme Court about Lord Ram being an imaginary character. Just for the sake of our faith, the BJP and people of the country remained patient and the results are for all to see.”

