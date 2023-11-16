Chandigarh Diary: Sikh groups protest against Warring’s remark

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Sikh groups protest against Warring’s remark

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s statement that Kamal Nath—former MP CM and state head—was “not involved” in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots created a controversy. The members of the society—1984 Sikh Katle Aam Peerat Welfare Society—and several riot-hit families held demonstrations and burnt effigies of both leaders. Senior lawyer HS Phoolka, who is representing several riot victims in court, alleged that Warring should not forget that “there is evidence against Nath”. Punjab AAP criticised him while SAD leader Bikram Singh Majitha said Warring has “rubbed salt on the wounds” of the victims.

Kangana brings Mandi into limelight again

During her visit to the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat, Hindi cinema actor Kangana Ranaut, while replying to a media query about whether she would like to contest the Lok Sabha elections, said, “If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight.’’ She hails from Bhambla village in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh represents the constituency. For LS polls, the name of ex-CM and senior BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur has been doing the rounds. From the Congress side, Pratibha Singh’s son Vikram-aditya is among the favourable. Who will fight whom? It is unclear.

Bathinda AAP MLA fails to get party support

The Bathinda (rural) MLA of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Amit Rattan Kotfatta has failed to get any support from his party in his ongoing tussle with Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray. A few days ago, Kotfatta had submitted a fresh complaint against the deputy commissioner to Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and DGP Gaurav Yadav. He is seeking a registration of an FIR against the officer under the relevant sections of SC/ST Act for allegedly harassing and humiliating a sitting SC MLA in public view. In addition, he has also demanded the transfer of Parray as he was allegedly ignored by the latter at a public function.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Sikh groups protest against Warring’s remark Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s statement that Kamal Nath—former MP CM and state head—was “not involved” in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots created a controversy. The members of the society—1984 Sikh Katle Aam Peerat Welfare Society—and several riot-hit families held demonstrations and burnt effigies of both leaders. Senior lawyer HS Phoolka, who is representing several riot victims in court, alleged that Warring should not forget that “there is evidence against Nath”. Punjab AAP criticised him while SAD leader Bikram Singh Majitha said Warring has “rubbed salt on the wounds” of the victims. Kangana brings Mandi into limelight again During her visit to the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat, Hindi cinema actor Kangana Ranaut, while replying to a media query about whether she would like to contest the Lok Sabha elections, said, “If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight.’’ She hails from Bhambla village in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh represents the constituency. For LS polls, the name of ex-CM and senior BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur has been doing the rounds. From the Congress side, Pratibha Singh’s son Vikram-aditya is among the favourable. Who will fight whom? It is unclear. Bathinda AAP MLA fails to get party support The Bathinda (rural) MLA of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Amit Rattan Kotfatta has failed to get any support from his party in his ongoing tussle with Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray. A few days ago, Kotfatta had submitted a fresh complaint against the deputy commissioner to Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and DGP Gaurav Yadav. He is seeking a registration of an FIR against the officer under the relevant sections of SC/ST Act for allegedly harassing and humiliating a sitting SC MLA in public view. In addition, he has also demanded the transfer of Parray as he was allegedly ignored by the latter at a public function.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Harpreet Bajwa Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp