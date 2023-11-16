Day after CM Shinde's visit, youth murdered by Naxalites in Gadchiroli

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 27-year-old man was murdered by suspected Naxalites in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on Thursday, the incident taking place a day after the visit of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to the district.

Dinesh Pusu Gawde of Laheri village in Bhamragarh, some 200 kilometres from here, was killed in Pengunda, where he had gone on Wednesday to take part in a sports competition, a police official said.

Gawde was killed with a sharp weapon, with a note left by the alleged killers at the spot accusing the deceased of being a police informer, the official added.

"He was not a police informer. A murder case has been registered at Dhodaraj police station. The body has been sent to Bhamragarh for post mortem. Efforts are on to nab the culprits," the official said.

CM Shinde had visited Pipli Burgi in Gadchiroli's Etapalli taluka on Wednesday.

