Delhi government refers Bamnoli land acquisition report to CBI, ED

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has referred to the CBI and the ED its vigilance minister's report alleging "prima facie complicity" of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in the Bamnoli land acquisition matter, government sources claimed on Thursday.

Kumar has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that "mudslinging" was being done by people with "vested interests" against whom vigilance action was taken for corruption.

The 670-page report of Vigilance Minister Atishi was earlier submitted to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office.

It has demanded Kumar's suspension and claimed that the scale of "undue benefits" in the matter was more than Rs 897 crore.

The report was referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the chief minister gave the go-ahead, the sources said.

Compensation for 19-acre land in South West Delhi's Bamnoli village for NHAI's Dwarka expressway was raised from Rs 41 crore to Rs 353 crore but the report claimed that the "scale of undue benefits" in the deal was more than Rs 897 crore.

The vigilance minister's report was an outcome of an inquiry into a complaint that alleged that the chief secretary's son was employed by a person who was a relative of benefited landowners in Bamnoli.

