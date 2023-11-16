Gujarat conmen held for duping Bengal BJP MLA
According to police, Kirtania received a call on March 20 this year and the caller identified himself as Nadda's assistant asking the MLA to send money for a party's event in Rajasthan.
KOLKATA: Cybercrime wing of North 24 -Parganas arrested two persons from Gujarat on Tuesday for duping BJP’s MLA from Bongaon Uttar Ashoke Kirtania of Rs 2.20 lakh feigning to be personal assistant of saffron camp’s national president J P Nadda.
According to police, Kirtania received a call on March 20 this year and the caller identified himself as Nadda’s assistant asking the MLA to send money for a party’s event in Rajasthan. The legislator, next day, deposited the sum to a bank account. After a few days, Kirtania realised that he was duped and lodged a complaint with the police.
“The two suspects, Sonu Singh and Arjun Prajapati, were arrested from Gujarat’s Morbi area. We seized three cellphones and documents from their possession,” said a police officer. Investigation by the police revealed Sonu is the mastermind. He had targeted several high profile peoples.