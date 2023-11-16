Home Nation

Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Manipur, no casualties reported

Published: 16th November 2023 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Rifles

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Suspected militants ambushed a vehicle of Assam Rifles personnel on a routine patrol in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday morning. However, nobody was killed or injured. The incident occurred at Saibol in the Tengnoupal district near the India-Myanmar border. 

Defence sources said the personnel, attached to the 20th Assam Rifles Battalion, had moved out of their base for a routine patrol when they came under attack.

“The suspected militants first triggered an IED (improvised explosive device) blast. Subsequently, they fired from small arms. The Assam Rifles personnel immediately retaliated,” a defence official told this newspaper.

The personnel were travelling in a mine-protected vehicle, the official said. The security forces launched an operation to nab the perpetrators of the crime.

Tengnaupal is one of the districts affected by the recent ethnic violence.

Assam Rifles Tengnoupal Manipur

