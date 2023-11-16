Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Manipur, no casualties reported

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Suspected militants ambushed a vehicle of Assam Rifles personnel on a routine patrol in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday morning. However, nobody was killed or injured. The incident occurred at Saibol in the Tengnoupal district near the India-Myanmar border.

Defence sources said the personnel, attached to the 20th Assam Rifles Battalion, had moved out of their base for a routine patrol when they came under attack.

“The suspected militants first triggered an IED (improvised explosive device) blast. Subsequently, they fired from small arms. The Assam Rifles personnel immediately retaliated,” a defence official told this newspaper.

The personnel were travelling in a mine-protected vehicle, the official said. The security forces launched an operation to nab the perpetrators of the crime.

Tengnaupal is one of the districts affected by the recent ethnic violence.

