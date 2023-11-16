Minor girl ends life after facing obscene video threat in UP

By IANS

SHAMLI: A 14-year-old student from a madrasa ended her life by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district after alleged molestation and threat to circulate her obscene video.

The police said that the accused, 24-year-old Talib, a resident of the same village, had been pressurising the girl to give a statement in his favour in court. Disturbed by this, the girl took the extreme step.

Last year, the girl’s family had filed a molestation complaint against Talib, who was granted bail after spending nearly a month in jail.

Shamli ASP O.P. Singh, said that the accused has been arrested and put in jail, with a case under section 306 (abetment for suicide) of the IPC registered against him.

The charges of creating an obscene video and molestation are currently under investigation.

The girl’s father, a labourer in Panipat, received a distress call from his daughter on Tuesday.

She informed him that the accused had recorded a video of her bathing and attempted to blackmail her by threatening to make it public.

Hours later, she chose to end her life. Family members rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the police have only registered a case under section 306 of the IPC.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

