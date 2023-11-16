Home Nation

PM unveils Rs 24,000 crore scheme for tribal welfare

Speaking at the event, Modi said his government has identified 75 primitive tribes living in more than 2,200 villages across the country.

Published: 16th November 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda flags off various development projects in Khunti, Jharkhand, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan and Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

RANCHI/NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday flagged off five specially designed vans from Jharkhand’s Khunti district to mark the launch of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, a nationwide programme aimed at reaching out to citizens who are eligible for various Central schemes but have not benefited so far. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays
floral tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda
at Ulihatu in Khunti, Jharkhand | PTI

Similar IEC (information, education and communication) vans were flagged off from other districts across the country having significant tribal population. The campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre’s flagship programmes will culminate on January 25, 2024. The yatra will cover 2.7 lakh gram panchayats and 15,000 urban locations where ground-level activities will take place using these automated vans.

While addressing a gathering at Ulihatu in Khunti district on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, the PM said the Viksit Bharat Sakalp Yatra is his personal guarantee to the poor, women, farmers, and the youth. 

Besides, Modi kicked off schemes totalling Rs 49,200 crore — a Rs 24,000 crore mega scheme aimed at helping the extremely backward tribal groups, a batch of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore, and the 15th instalment of Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan scheme. 

Speaking at the event, Modi said his government has identified 75 primitive tribes living in more than 2,200 villages across the country. The government will reach out to these vulnerable groups through various programmes, he added.

Modi, who is also campaigning for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said on Wednesday that the BJP will emerge victorious in both states with the strong support of women and youth. 

Rs 49,000 cr earmarked

  • PM Modi launched a Rs 24,000 crore scheme for the development of vulnerable tribal groups
  • He released the 15th instalment of Rs 18,000 crore under PM-KISAN 
  • Modi also unveiled projects worth Rs 7,200 crore related to coal, rail, roads, petroleum and education

