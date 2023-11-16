Home Nation

Poll staffer dies after chest pain in Madhya Pradesh

Bhimrao, employed as a watchman with the MP Public Health Engineering Department and posted on poll duty at booth number 123 at a girls' school, experienced chest pain.

Published: 16th November 2023 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Image used for reprrsentational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BETUL: A 55-year-old employee of the Madhya Pradesh government engaged in assembly poll duty died on Thursday after experiencing chest pain in Betul town of the state, an official said. The state assembly polls will be held on Friday.

Bhimrao, employed as a watchman with the MP Public Health Engineering Department and posted on poll duty at booth number 123 at a girls' school, experienced chest pain, Multai Sub Divisional Magistrate Trupti Pateria told reporters.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the SDM said, adding that the family members of the deceased have been informed about his demise.

Voting for the MP assembly polls will begin at 7 am on Friday.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Meanwhile, election personnel have started arriving at the polling booths in Madhya Pradesh.

There are 64,523 such polling booths across the state.

These personnel have been connected with the Global Positioning System (GPS) and their activities are being monitored by the MP Chief Electoral Officer's office, officials said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Poll staffer assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp