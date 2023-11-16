Praveen Chakravarty replaces Tharoor as chairman of Congress professionals wing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday appointed Praveen Chakravarty as chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress, replacing party MP Shashi Tharoor, who was the founder chairman of the body.

Chakravarty was the chairman of the Data Analytics Department till now.

"Congress president has appointed Shri Praveen Chakravarty as the Chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress with immediate effect," AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said in an official statement.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Chairman, Shri Shashi Tharoor," he said.

Tharoor has been heading the party's All India Professionals' Congress for a long time and has since become a regular member of the Congress Working Committee, the top decision-making body of the party.

Taking over the position, Chakravarty lauded the work done by Shashi Tharoor. “I am well aware that Shashi’s shoes are impossibly large to fill. AIPC under Shashi has done a stellar job in organising professionals into a formal group. It is now time to turn it into a formidable group,” Chakravarty said in a statement here.

