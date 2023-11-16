Punjab PCB says 52 per cent reduction in farm fires compared to last year

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) told the National Green Tribunal that there is nearly 52 per cent reduction in the stubble burning incidents reported up to October 31 in comparison to last year's paddy harvesting season.

In an action taken report, the pollution control body was replying to the green court in a suo motu case based on the media reports highlighting the "stubble fires spike" in the neighbouring state of Delhi that currently witnesses the worsening air quality as the winter sets in.

The PPCB said that based on fire incidents reported, authorities identified hot spot districts as Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Moga, Patiala, Tarn Taran and Barnala. The state also deputed 8500 fied officials to prevent stubble burning incidents.

The authorities found 4328 stubble burning sites and an environmental compensation of Rs 24.3 lakh was imposed in 973 cases, it was stated.

In the meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Captial Region and adjoining areas told the tribunal that 81 per cent of cumulative fire incidences for the period from September 15 to November 5 were contributed by Punjab and 38 per cent crop burning incidents by Haryana.

".. at this critical juncture when the paddy stubble burning incidents are at peak, the State government of Punjab and various administrative agencies under it need to strictly and effectively implement the various components of the action plan to drastically bring down stubble burning cases in areas where paddy harvest/management of paddy straw is still underway," the CAQM said in its report.

The air quality body pointed out that as many as 14,110 farm fires were reported from October 27 to November 5 in Punjab and a total of 576 incidents in Haryana during the same time.

The CAQM report shows 3230 farm fires in Punjab in a single day on November 5 while Haryana reported 109 such incidents.

ALSO READ | Farm fire count crosses 30,000 in Punjab areas

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) told the National Green Tribunal that there is nearly 52 per cent reduction in the stubble burning incidents reported up to October 31 in comparison to last year's paddy harvesting season. In an action taken report, the pollution control body was replying to the green court in a suo motu case based on the media reports highlighting the "stubble fires spike" in the neighbouring state of Delhi that currently witnesses the worsening air quality as the winter sets in. The PPCB said that based on fire incidents reported, authorities identified hot spot districts as Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Moga, Patiala, Tarn Taran and Barnala. The state also deputed 8500 fied officials to prevent stubble burning incidents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The authorities found 4328 stubble burning sites and an environmental compensation of Rs 24.3 lakh was imposed in 973 cases, it was stated. In the meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Captial Region and adjoining areas told the tribunal that 81 per cent of cumulative fire incidences for the period from September 15 to November 5 were contributed by Punjab and 38 per cent crop burning incidents by Haryana. ".. at this critical juncture when the paddy stubble burning incidents are at peak, the State government of Punjab and various administrative agencies under it need to strictly and effectively implement the various components of the action plan to drastically bring down stubble burning cases in areas where paddy harvest/management of paddy straw is still underway," the CAQM said in its report. The air quality body pointed out that as many as 14,110 farm fires were reported from October 27 to November 5 in Punjab and a total of 576 incidents in Haryana during the same time. The CAQM report shows 3230 farm fires in Punjab in a single day on November 5 while Haryana reported 109 such incidents. ALSO READ | Farm fire count crosses 30,000 in Punjab areas Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp