Quit smoking to cut diabetes-2 risk by 35-40%: WHO

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Quitting smoking can lower the risk of developing type-2 diabetes by 30-40 per cent, as per a new brief jointly developed by the World Health Organisation, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the University of Newcastle.

The brief said evidence suggests that smoking influences the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels, which can cause type-2 diabetes. According to IDF estimates there are 537 million people with diabetes, a number that continues to rise, making diabetes the ninth cause of death globally.

Type-2 diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide, accounting for over 95 per cent of all diabetes cases. However, type 2 diabetes is often preventable. Smoking also increases the risk of diabetes-related complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and blindness. Smoking also delays wound healing and increases the risk of lower limb amputations, posing a significant burden on health systems.

“The International Diabetes Federation strongly encourages people to stop smoking to reduce their risk of diabetes and, if they have diabetes, help avoid complications. We call on governments to introduce policy measures that will discourage people from smoking and remove tobacco smoke from all public spaces,” said Prof Akhtar Hussain, IDF president.

According to the statement issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), quitting smoking is not just about healthier lungs and heart; it’s also a concrete step in reducing the risk of type-2 diabetes. “Health professionals play a vital role in motivating and guiding individuals with type-2 diabetes in their journey to quit tobacco. Simultaneously, governments must take the crucial step of ensuring all indoor public places, workplaces and public transport are completely smoke-free. These interventions are essential safeguards against the onset and progression of this and many other chronic diseases,” said Dr Ruediger Krech, WHO, Director of Health Promotion.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study, India has an estimated 101 million people with diabetes, and 136 million were found to be in prediabetes stage in 2021. The first-of-its-kind study by ICMR-INDIAB, which measured the prevalence of metabolic non-communicable diseases in the country, also said that some states like Kerala, Puducherry, Goa, Sikkim, and Punjab report the highest prevalence of metabolic non-communicable diseases as compared to other parts of India.

It also found that diabetes prevalence was highest in the southern and northern regions of India, with urban areas having a high plurality throughout. The central and northeastern regions had lower prevalence, said the study, which was published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Quitting smoking can lower the risk of developing type-2 diabetes by 30-40 per cent, as per a new brief jointly developed by the World Health Organisation, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the University of Newcastle. The brief said evidence suggests that smoking influences the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels, which can cause type-2 diabetes. According to IDF estimates there are 537 million people with diabetes, a number that continues to rise, making diabetes the ninth cause of death globally.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Type-2 diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide, accounting for over 95 per cent of all diabetes cases. However, type 2 diabetes is often preventable. Smoking also increases the risk of diabetes-related complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and blindness. Smoking also delays wound healing and increases the risk of lower limb amputations, posing a significant burden on health systems. “The International Diabetes Federation strongly encourages people to stop smoking to reduce their risk of diabetes and, if they have diabetes, help avoid complications. We call on governments to introduce policy measures that will discourage people from smoking and remove tobacco smoke from all public spaces,” said Prof Akhtar Hussain, IDF president. According to the statement issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), quitting smoking is not just about healthier lungs and heart; it’s also a concrete step in reducing the risk of type-2 diabetes. “Health professionals play a vital role in motivating and guiding individuals with type-2 diabetes in their journey to quit tobacco. Simultaneously, governments must take the crucial step of ensuring all indoor public places, workplaces and public transport are completely smoke-free. These interventions are essential safeguards against the onset and progression of this and many other chronic diseases,” said Dr Ruediger Krech, WHO, Director of Health Promotion. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study, India has an estimated 101 million people with diabetes, and 136 million were found to be in prediabetes stage in 2021. The first-of-its-kind study by ICMR-INDIAB, which measured the prevalence of metabolic non-communicable diseases in the country, also said that some states like Kerala, Puducherry, Goa, Sikkim, and Punjab report the highest prevalence of metabolic non-communicable diseases as compared to other parts of India. It also found that diabetes prevalence was highest in the southern and northern regions of India, with urban areas having a high plurality throughout. The central and northeastern regions had lower prevalence, said the study, which was published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp