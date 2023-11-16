Rahul in Chhattisgarh: If voted to power, will order caste survey in 1st cabinet meet

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: After the Congress forms government in Chhattisgarh, the first directive will be on conducting a caste survey in the state, Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being averse to give Other Backward Classes (OBCs) their rightful place and share by not conducting the caste survey across the country.

Addressing a public rally at Bemetara in Chhattisgarh, he reiterated that the caste census would facilitate the OBCs’ access to socio-economic benefits. “After the Congress forms government in Chhattisgarh and the Centre, the first signature (directive) will be on conducting a caste survey in Chhattisgarh and a caste-census for the country. This is going to be a revolutionary decision that will transform the country,” he said.

In Chhattisgarh, the OBCs constitute around 50% of the state’s population. He criticised PM Modi for not talking about caste census. “Since the day I began talking about caste survey in the country to let the OBCs know their size in the population, PM Modi has begun giving a new speech. He often calls himself an OBC only to win elections but when confronted with the demand on the census, he cites there is no caste but only poor in the country.”

With no data available on the strength of OBCs, Gandhi said at least 50% of the country’s population comprises OBCs. “That means whenever the Congress government gives the money into the pockets of different segments of society like farmers, labourers, women, youths and others, it implies at least 50% of the amount then goes to the account of the OBCs,” he said, adding that the Congress would find out how many OBCs are there in the country to ensure they get their due share. The day the OBCs, dalits and tribals come to know their actual numerical strength, the country will see the outcome of such a groundbreaking decision, Rahul said.

