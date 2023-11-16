Rajasthan Congress expels more than a dozen rebel leaders for contesting against party candidates

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress has expelled more than a dozen rebel leaders from the primary membership of the party for six years.

The action has been taken against these leaders for contesting against the official party candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa issued orders expelling such leaders from the party for six years.

According to party spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi, the expelled leaders included Joharilal Meena, Rahul Kumar Meena and Sheela Meena in Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, Gopal Baheti in Pushkar, Habibur Rahman in Nagaur, Virendra Beniwal in Lunkaransar, Khiladi Lal Bairwa in Baseri, and Dr Param Navdeep Singh in Sangaria.

Polling in all 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

