Home Nation

Rajasthan Congress expels more than a dozen rebel leaders for contesting against party candidates

The action has been taken against these leaders for contesting against the official party candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

Published: 16th November 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress has expelled more than a dozen rebel leaders from the primary membership of the party for six years.

The action has been taken against these leaders for contesting against the official party candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa issued orders expelling such leaders from the party for six years. 

According to party spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi, the expelled leaders included Joharilal Meena, Rahul Kumar Meena and Sheela Meena in Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, Gopal Baheti in Pushkar, Habibur Rahman in Nagaur, Virendra Beniwal in Lunkaransar, Khiladi Lal Bairwa in Baseri, and Dr Param Navdeep Singh in Sangaria.

Polling in all 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Congress Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp