Record 372 cr passengers travelled in non-AC train coaches in last 8 months

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday claimed that nearly 372 crore passengers undertook train journeys in non-AC coaches of general and sleeper classes in the last eight months of the current year. The figure is more than 2.5 times higher than the country’s population.

According to the railway ministry, an additional 3.1 crore passengers travelled in AC coaches between April and October 2023. The official figures show that 18.2 crore passengers travelled in AC coaches from April-October 2023, against 15.1 crore passengers during the same period last year.

Data from the ministry also stated that an additional 562 trains are being run now on a daily basis on the country’s railway network, compared to pre-Covid days. “We have registered a massive increase in general and sleeper class passengers on Indian Railways (IR) network, which shows that the preferences for train journeys have increased manifold, because of the safety factor and also affordability of railway fares,” a senior railway official told this newspaper.

The railways data further suggested that the railways used to run 1,768 mail express trains on a daily basis before Covid, which has increased to 2,122 at present. While 5,626 sub-urban trains had been running during pre-Covid times, currently 5,774 trains in this category run on a daily basis. Similarly, 2,792 passenger trains used to run on daily basis before Covid, the number stands at 2,852 now. “In total, 10,748 trains are running now on a daily basis in India, compared 10,186 trains that used to run during pre-Covid times,” the data suggested.

The country now has a total of 68,043 km rail route, including 63,896 km running tracks, data showed. The railways has also got around 60,000 km rail tracks of all gauges electrified. Official data also showed that railways has a strength of over 1,212,882 employees under 18 operational zones comprising of 68 divisions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday claimed that nearly 372 crore passengers undertook train journeys in non-AC coaches of general and sleeper classes in the last eight months of the current year. The figure is more than 2.5 times higher than the country’s population. According to the railway ministry, an additional 3.1 crore passengers travelled in AC coaches between April and October 2023. The official figures show that 18.2 crore passengers travelled in AC coaches from April-October 2023, against 15.1 crore passengers during the same period last year. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Data from the ministry also stated that an additional 562 trains are being run now on a daily basis on the country’s railway network, compared to pre-Covid days. “We have registered a massive increase in general and sleeper class passengers on Indian Railways (IR) network, which shows that the preferences for train journeys have increased manifold, because of the safety factor and also affordability of railway fares,” a senior railway official told this newspaper. The railways data further suggested that the railways used to run 1,768 mail express trains on a daily basis before Covid, which has increased to 2,122 at present. While 5,626 sub-urban trains had been running during pre-Covid times, currently 5,774 trains in this category run on a daily basis. Similarly, 2,792 passenger trains used to run on daily basis before Covid, the number stands at 2,852 now. “In total, 10,748 trains are running now on a daily basis in India, compared 10,186 trains that used to run during pre-Covid times,” the data suggested. The country now has a total of 68,043 km rail route, including 63,896 km running tracks, data showed. The railways has also got around 60,000 km rail tracks of all gauges electrified. Official data also showed that railways has a strength of over 1,212,882 employees under 18 operational zones comprising of 68 divisions. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp