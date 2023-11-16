‘Scindia lives up to family tradition of treachery’

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Shortly before the campaign for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls ended on Wednesday evening, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi attacked her old party colleague-turned-political rival Jyotiraditya Scindia over pulling down the 15-month-old Congress government in March 2020.

“Let’s first talk about Scindia ji (Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia). He is short in height, but big in arrogance. I worked with him in Uttar Pradesh in the past, where our party workers often used to tell me that he always liked to be addressed as Maharaj (king).

“He had carried on the tradition of his family well, many have betrayed, but he betrayed the people of Gwalior-Chambal by stabbing you all in the back by pulling down the government elected by you,” said Priyanka, addressing a poll rally in Datia district of Gwalior-Chambal region.

Scindia, along with his 22 loyalist Congress MLAs (at least 17 of whom hailed from the Gwalior-Chambal region) had walked out of the Congress. It led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led 15-month government in MP in March 2020. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Gwalior-Chambal region played a major role in Congress’ return to power in the state when the party won 26 out of the 34 seats.

Shifting focus on the other BJP leaders, Priyanka then referred to Bollywood films and actors to target the ruling party leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “Modi ji is the first PM of our country who is permanently troubled by his own pain. Earlier he went to Karnataka with a long list of abuses, now he is talking about being abused in MP. He keeps on crying, often reminding

the voters about Salman Khan’s character in the film Tera Naam, in which the actor kept on crying. Maybe a movie titled Mera Naam can be made on Modi ji.”

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan aka Mamaji, on the other hand, is a famous actor, who can even outperform Amitabh Bachchan in acting. But when it comes to work, he essays the role of Asrani (the famous Bollywood comedian),” she said jocularly.

“Then comes your own MLA and state’s home minister Narottam Mishra, whose primary job is to enforce law and order, but he seems to be busy more in watching movies, particularly who is wearing what in the films,” she said. She was referring to the December 2022 incident of Mishra taking objection to actor Deepika Padukone wearing the saffron outfit in the Besharam Rang song of the movie Pathaan.

Gwalior significance

In 2018 polls, the Gwalior-Chambal region played a major role in Congress' return to power when the party won 26 out of the 34 seats. Scindia, along with his 22 loyalist Congress MLAs (at least 17 from the region) had walked out of the Congress.

