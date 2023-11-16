Home Nation

UP teen facing pressure from accused to withdraw sexual harassment case kills self

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father on Tuesday, Talib was pressuring his daughter to withdraw the case against him which is pending in court.

Published: 16th November 2023 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

child sexual abuse-child-rape-POCSO-sexualharassment

School students participate in an awareness campaign against child sex abuse. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually harassed by a man, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Tuesday by consuming poison as the accused was pressuring her to withdraw the case, police said.

The incident took place in a village in the Jhinjhana police station area.

The girl's father had lodged a police complaint alleging that Talib had sexually harassed his daughter.

Talib was arrested by police last year but was later granted bail by the court.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father on Tuesday, Talib was pressuring his daughter to withdraw the case against him which is pending in court.

Based on the fresh complaint, Talib has been booked on charges of abetment of suicide, Additional Superintendent of Police O P Singh said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, who is on the run, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment UP crime POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp