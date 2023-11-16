Home Nation

Why PM's announcement on free food grain scheme not reflected in govt's note: Congress

A press release from the Modi government mentions that PMGKAY has been extended for the year beginning Jan 1, 2023, with absolutely no reference to an extension as announced by the PM.

Published: 16th November 2023

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

FILE - Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday asked why the prime minister's announcement on the extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna by five years is not reflected in the government's statement on the scheme.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said during the Chhattisgarh election campaign on November 4, the prime minister announced that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a rebranding of the National Food Security Act, 2013, is being extended for another five years.

"But last evening, an official press release from the Modi government mentions that PMGKAY has been extended for the year beginning Jan 1, 2023, with absolutely no reference to an extension as announced by the prime minister," he said.

"So what is really happening? Why is the PM's announcement not reflected in his government's press note?" Ramesh asked.

The Centre on Wednesday said it is providing foodgrains free of cost to over 80 crore people under PMGKAY for a period of one year starting January 1, 2023.

