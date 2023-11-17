Home Nation

71.16% voting in MP till 5 pm, 67.48% in Chhattisgarh

Voters reaching the polling stations till the end of the polling hours are allowed to exercise their franchise, the EC noted, adding that the final figures will be known by Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 71.11% till 5 pm today, while Chhattisgarh saw 67.34% of voters cast their votes in the second phase.

The Election Commission (EC) said that the tentative voter turnout till 5 pm was 67. They said that the percentage is likely to go upwards when reports from all the polling stations, including those in the interiors, are obtained. 

Voters reaching the polling stations till the end of the polling hours are allowed to exercise their franchise, the EC noted, adding that the final figures will be known by Saturday after a scrutiny of the polling-related documents.

Madhya Pradesh went to the polls to elect members for its 230-seat Assembly while the second and the final phase of elections was held in Chhattisgarh for its 70-seat Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI) 

