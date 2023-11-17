ASI to submit Gyanvapi survey report today

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The final report of the scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, which took around 100 days to complete, is expected to be submitted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to Varanasi district court on Friday.

The survey, conducted by a team of 40 officials of ASI using the ultra -modern equipment in compliance with the court order, had concluded a fortnight ago. The ASI had been conducting the survey since August 4 on the premises of the mosque barring the wuzukhana (ablution pond) area sealed on Supreme Court order.

Around 250 articles found during the survey by the ASI officials were submitted to the Varanasi additional district magistrate (protocol) Bachchu Singh to be kept in a safe on the instructions of Varanasi district magistrate S Rajalingam on November 6.

The Varanasi district court had on September 14 issued instructions to the ASI to submit whatever objects and materials were obtained from the site in question. On November 2, the ASI had filed an application in Varanasi district court, seeking 15-day time to compile and submit survey report.

The court had passed the order for the scientific survey of the mosque premises on the bunch of three applications filed by Rakhi Singh, the first plaintiff in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. The mandate of the survey was to ascertain if the mosque was standing on a pre-existing Hindu temple. In the wake of the magnitude of the survey, the ASI got three extensions from the court to complete it.

A team of archeologists, archeological chemists, epigraphists, surveyors, photographers and other technical persons were engaged in data analysis and compilation of the findings for the preparation of the report.

