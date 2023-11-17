BJP pledges to probe Gehlot government, keeps youth, farmers & women in focus

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pledged to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe alleged scams involving the Gehlot government. Party president JP Nadda unveiled this promise in the BJP’s election manifesto, titled ‘Aapno Agrani Rajasthan Sankalp Patra 2023’, which also addresses issues concerning farmers, women and youth based on inputs from over one crore three lakh people.

Releasing the manifesto, Nadda criticised the Gehlot government, outlining five actions for which he believes it will be remembered. Taking a jibe at the Gehlot government, Nadda said, “Rajasthan government ranks number one in corruption, engages in insulting women, plays with farmers’ livelihoods. It has the highest electricity prices and VAT on petrol and diesel, and is associated with paper leaks and atrocities against the poor.”

BJP has promised if its government comes to power, an SIT will be formed to investigate the corruption in Gehlot government. Under this, all the scams including paper leak, Jal Jeevan Mission and old-age pension scam will be investigated and action will be taken against the culprits. During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promising to take action against people involved in scams in Rajasthan.

To gain support in eastern Rajasthan, where the BJP faced setbacks in the last assembly elections, the party promises to prioritise the completion of the long-delayed Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, crucial for supplying drinking water to 13 districts.

The manifesto’s core principle is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,’ focusing on empowering oppressed castes and women in villages. Major promises include increasing the PM Kisan Nidhi for farmers to Rs 12,000 per year, providing free education under the Chief Minister Kisan Education Promotion Scheme, and launching a Rs 20,000 crore Agri Infrastructure Mission to construct sorting and grading units, cold chain chambers, warehouses and processing centres.

Additionally, efforts will be made to purchase wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and establish a promotion agency, Shri Anna, for the procurement of jowar and millet. The BJP seems to be committed to empowering women in its manifesto through the implementation of the Lado Incentive Scheme, providing free education from KG to PG for girls from poor families, and commencing the Chief Minister Free Scooty Scheme for meritorious girl students.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pledged to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe alleged scams involving the Gehlot government. Party president JP Nadda unveiled this promise in the BJP’s election manifesto, titled ‘Aapno Agrani Rajasthan Sankalp Patra 2023’, which also addresses issues concerning farmers, women and youth based on inputs from over one crore three lakh people. Releasing the manifesto, Nadda criticised the Gehlot government, outlining five actions for which he believes it will be remembered. Taking a jibe at the Gehlot government, Nadda said, “Rajasthan government ranks number one in corruption, engages in insulting women, plays with farmers’ livelihoods. It has the highest electricity prices and VAT on petrol and diesel, and is associated with paper leaks and atrocities against the poor.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BJP has promised if its government comes to power, an SIT will be formed to investigate the corruption in Gehlot government. Under this, all the scams including paper leak, Jal Jeevan Mission and old-age pension scam will be investigated and action will be taken against the culprits. During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promising to take action against people involved in scams in Rajasthan. To gain support in eastern Rajasthan, where the BJP faced setbacks in the last assembly elections, the party promises to prioritise the completion of the long-delayed Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, crucial for supplying drinking water to 13 districts. The manifesto’s core principle is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,’ focusing on empowering oppressed castes and women in villages. Major promises include increasing the PM Kisan Nidhi for farmers to Rs 12,000 per year, providing free education under the Chief Minister Kisan Education Promotion Scheme, and launching a Rs 20,000 crore Agri Infrastructure Mission to construct sorting and grading units, cold chain chambers, warehouses and processing centres. Additionally, efforts will be made to purchase wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and establish a promotion agency, Shri Anna, for the procurement of jowar and millet. The BJP seems to be committed to empowering women in its manifesto through the implementation of the Lado Incentive Scheme, providing free education from KG to PG for girls from poor families, and commencing the Chief Minister Free Scooty Scheme for meritorious girl students. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp