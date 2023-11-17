Case booked over Instagram post lauding Udupi quadruple murder

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Police in Udupi, Karnataka, have filed a case over a social media post lauding Air India Express employee Praveen Arun Chougule, who killed four of a family including his female colleague in Tripthi Nagara near Nejar here last Sunday.

The Instagram post from a handle named ‘hindu_mantra’ celebrated the alleged murders committed by Praveen Chowgule, 39, who stabbed to death a colleague, her two siblings and her mother. He also injured his colleague's grandmother.

The post carried an image of Chowgule wearing a crown, with the comment: “He killed 4 mushilm in 15 minutes. World record.”

The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Police Station (CEN) in Udupi have started investigations to find out who is behind the Instagram post.

Udupi SP Dr Arun K told reporters that the police registered the suo motu FIR under IPC section 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and Section 66 (computer related offences) of the Information Technology Act.

Chowgule had allegedly barged in to the house of his colleague Aynaz, 21, on Sunday and stabbed her two siblings and her mother to death.

The mother Haseena, 47, and Aynaz’s two siblings Afnan, 23, and Aseem, 14, and grandmother got in the way when they tried to protect the young woman under attack. Chowgule allegedly turned against them and stabbed all of them, while Aynaz’s grandmother survived with injuries.

Chougule was arrested from Kudachi, Belagavi on November 14 and booked for murder. An Udupi court later remanded him to judicial custody 13 days until November 28.

