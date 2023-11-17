Court summons NRC’s former Assam coordinator

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam court has summoned former state coordinator of the National Register of Citizens, Prateek Hajela, to appear before it on November 17.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge No 1 of Kamrup metropolitan district issued the order of summons based on a criminal revision petition filed by Luit Kumar Barman, who is an Assamese filmmaker and businessman.

“Take note that the applicant has filed a criminal revision under Section 397 CrPC. You are hereby asked to appear before this court on 17 November 2023 at 10.30 am to file objections, if any,” the court said.

It stated that if the persons fail to appear before the court, the case would be heard ex parte by law.

