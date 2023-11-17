Home Nation

Disruptive tech gaining control over human affairs a concern: Dhankar

He highlighted credibility as the media’s most significant challenge, describing it as an existential threat.

Published: 17th November 2023

Rajya Sabha Chairman and India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar voiced his concerns on Thursday regarding the unique challenges presented by Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT to the media landscape. Speaking at the National Press Day event in New Delhi, Dhankhar lamented the unfortunate trend of disruptive technology gaining control over human affairs.

Organised by the Press Council of India (PCI) and themed ‘Media in the era of Artificial Intelligence’, the event served as a platform to discuss the evolving role of technology in journalism. Dhankhar, as the chief guest, emphasised that while Artificial Intelligence can be a valuable asset for the media industry, responsible and ethical usage of it is crucial to ensuring its positive contribution to society.

Expressing apprehensions about fake news damaging the credibility of media institutions, he called for prompt and “exemplary action” against those intentionally spreading false information, underscoring the moral duty of the media to prioritise truthfulness.

The Vice-President urged media organisations to prioritise truthfulness for survival, citing a decline in audience trust due to fake news, misinformation, political motives, power-brokering tendencies, and financial considerations. He highlighted credibility as the media’s most significant challenge, describing it as an existential threat.

Stressing the existential challenge posed by credibility issues in the media landscape, Dhankhar urged journalists and media outlets to uphold the highest standards of integrity, emphasising the adverse impact of fake news, misinformation, political motivations, and the tendency to act as power brokers on public trust.

At the same event, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur emphasized India’s longstanding commitment to press freedom while cautioning against efforts to weaken the national spirit. Thakur also highlighted the need to dispel misconceptions perpetuated by certain Western media biases regarding India and its media.

Celebrating press freedom, Thakur acknowledged the challenge posed by individuals and media outlets spreading fake propaganda both domestically and internationally. He urged vigilance against those undermining the nation’s spirit. Thakur emphasised India’s enduring commitment to press freedom while acknowledging the imperative to address efforts aimed at undermining the national ethos.

Minister cautions against Western media biases
