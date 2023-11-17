Home Nation

Fresh tension erupts as Assam Rifles vehicle comes under attack in Manipur

The Assam Rifles personnel immediately retaliated and the attackers fled,” a defence official told this newspaper.

Published: 17th November 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel patrol the violence-hit area of Irengbam village of Bishnupur district, in Manipur. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Suspected militants attacked a mine-protected vehicle of the Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Thursday morning, officials said. However, nobody was killed or injured. Defence sources said a group of personnel, attached to the 20th Assam Rifles Battalion, had moved out of their base for a routine patrol when they came under the attack.

“The suspected militants triggered an IED (improvised explosive device) on the road, followed by firing from small arms. The Assam Rifles personnel immediately retaliated and the attackers fled,” a defence official told this newspaper.

The police said soon after triggering the explosive, the gunmen fired indiscriminately at the vehicle. The official also said that the personnel escaped unscathed as they were travelling in the mine-protected vehicle. The security forces launched a combing operation to nab the perpetrators of the crime.

Recently, additional Assam Rifles troopers were air-lifted to the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in the district to flush out militants who were suspected to be involved in the killing of a subdivisional police officer. Some insurgent groups from Manipur have their bases in Myanmar.  Tengnoupal is one of the districts that were affected by the recent ethnic violence that left nearly 200 people dead and over 60,000 others displaced.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Rifles Manipur IED

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp