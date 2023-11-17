India for free, lawful trade in int’l waters, says Rajnath

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held discussions with the US Defence Secretary as well as counterparts from Indonesia and Vietnam at the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Indonesia’s Jakarta on Thursday. He emphasised that India was committed to free and lawful commerce in international waters.

Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conducted a swift review of the substantial progress achieved in the India-US defence partnership in recent years. Emphasizing the theme of ‘Peace, Prosperity and Security’, the leaders explored avenues for India and the US to jointly contribute to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific.

The Ministry of Defence issued a statement highlighting discussions on expanding the partnership to address emerging challenges and enhance collaborative efforts for global security. Having previously met on November 10 in New Delhi, the leaders had committed to advancing defence technology cooperation through joint research in emerging areas.

In a meeting with Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, Rajnath Singh lauded Indonesia’s leadership of ASEAN in 2023 and commended the well-organised ADMM-Plus. The two ministers took stock of bilateral defence relations, reaffirming their commitment to boosting cooperation, especially in the maritime domain.

They reviewed exchanges such as training, staff talks, and exercises, while exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration in the defence industry. Both countries co-chaired the Expert Working Group on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief for 2021-24.

Singh also engaged in discussions with Vietnam’s Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, reviewing progress in implementing the ‘Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030.’ They pledged to deepen bilateral defence ties across various aspects.

