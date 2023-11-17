Jharkhand: Woman arrested for jumping in front of PM’s convoy

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Ranchi police has arrested a woman who had obstructed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy during his two-day visit to Jharkhand on Wednesday.

Based on the statement of Dhanbad ACB Inspector Vinod Kumar Paswan, a case was registered against the woman, Sangeeta Jha, at Kotwali police station in Ranchi.

After the incident, NSG had also sought a report from Ranchi Police.

Sangeetha Jha suddenly jumped in front of the PM's convoy while it was on its way to Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Museum. The woman, however, was immediately caught by security forces deployed for PM's security and taken into custody. It has been claimed that the woman was keen to meet the PM.

According to the FIR registered at Kotwali Police Station, the actions taken by Sangeeta Jha falls under the category of a serious offence. FIR under Sections 341,283,353,186 of IPC was registered against the woman.

SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha has suspended three police officers in connection with the lapse regarding the security of the Prime. Those who have been suspended include ASI Abu Zafar, Havildar Chhotalal Tudu and Constable Ranjan Kumar.

(With inputs from Online Desk)



