Lucknow Diary: ‘Politicians are like double-mouthed snakes’

Namita Bajpai

Express News Service

‘Politicians are like double-mouthed snakes’

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar is getting restless. Two months ago, the SBSP head ditched the Samajwadi Party-led alliance, which he was part of in the 2022 state elections, and joined the BJP-led NDA. He claimed that the BJP promised a “ministerial berth”. However, he has not got what was “promised” as much-awaited cabinet expansion is yet to take place. Rajbhar was expected that it would be held by Diwali. On Monday, he cautioned the NDA by claiming that many INDIA bloc leaders were in touch with him. “Politicians are like double-mouthed snakes, no one knows when will they take a U-turn,” Rajbhar said.

Lucknow Mahotsav put off yet again

Despite being much talked about, Lucknow Mahotsav has been put off again. This year, the festival celebrating the art and culture of the Awadh region and beyond was all set to make a comeback after five years between November 25 and December 5. However, organisers —the ministry of culture and district administration—have now called it off indefinitely. “The tourism department had already floated tenders for the stalls and other modalities but all of a sudden, things have been put on hold,” said a district official.

Aligarh Muslim University start-up among top 25

A start-up by the students of Aligarh Muslim University has been selected among ‘Super 25’ from across the country. The start-up — Stick, developed under the aegis of the innovation council of the university — has been selected as one of the top 25 at a conclave organised by Udhmodya Foundation, in association with Delhi University. The start-up provides an online platform for youth to discover and pursue their passion with complete control over the content. It utilises an AI feature based on user-generated data and personality traits to engage users in fields of interest tailored to their preferences.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com

