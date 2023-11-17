Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

By PTI

JAMMU: A terrorist was killed in an encounter between militants and a joint team of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

Based on specific information, an operation was launched this morning by a joint team of police, army and CRPF in the Behrote area under the Budhal police station limits, a police spokesperson said.

The Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched based on inputs of suspicious movement in the area, the officials said. The terrorist opened fire from inside a house on the security personnel while they were moving towards the target, the police spokesperson said.

"The exchange of fire continued for some time and one terrorist was killed during the ensuing operation," she added.

One AK-47 rifle, three magazines, three grenades and a pouch have been recovered from the encounter site, she said.

The area is under cordon and search is going on, the official said, adding that the identity of the terrorist is being ascertained.

